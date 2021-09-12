Sex attacker assaults woman in Brighton street

A woman was assaulted by a sex attacker in a Brighton street in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 11 September).

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 12 September): “Police are seeking witnesses to a sexual assault on a woman in a Brighton street.

“At about 3.45am on Saturday 11 September the 39-year-old victim was walking home when she was followed a short way along Edward Street in Brighton by a man who then approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her in Montague Place.

“She screamed and he ran off into College Place.

“The suspect is described as white, medium build, about 6ft, clean shaven, wearing a red hooded top and jeans and carrying a paper bag of some sort.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Detective Inspector Andy Standing said: “This is a serious though isolated incident.

“Anyone who was in the area at around that time and who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 231 of 11/09.”