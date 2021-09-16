Brighton drug dealer jailed

A drug dealer, who was caught in Brighton after a member of the public spotted him acting suspiciously, has been jailed.

Cocaine dealer Rostislav Georgiev, 28, was seen handing over a package in Phoenix Place, near The Level, and arrested in nearby Baker Street.

Georgiev was jailed for two years and eight months by Judge Janet Waddicor at Lewes Crown Court last week.

Sussex Police said: “A man who was seen acting suspiciously in Brighton has been jailed for drug dealing after he was stopped by officers.

“Rostislav Georgiev was seen by a member of the public who saw him handing over packages to others at Phoenix Place near The Level shortly after 10pm on Wednesday 4 August

“He was driving a silver Peugeot hire car which was reported to the police.

“Officers then tracked the vehicle and stopped the 28-year-old driver in nearby Baker Street. Georgiev told officers he was in possession of drugs.

“After a search, they found 21 separate deal bags inside a sock in his pocket. The bags contained cocaine and were seized.

“Police also found about £1,000 in cash which was also seized.

“Georgiev, of no fixed address, was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 9 September he admitted the charge and was sentenced to two years and eight months in custody.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “Officers responded swiftly to information given to us by a member of the public concerned about drug dealing.

“They were able to quickly stop and detain Georgiev and stop him from supplying class A drugs.”

Sussex Police added: “If you have concerns about drug dealing, crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, please inform us by reporting online or call 101. In an emergency call 999.”