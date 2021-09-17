Oktoberfest Brighton beer festival cancelled

Oktoberfest Brighton has been cancelled less than three weeks before the first pints were due to be pulled.

The organisers said: “The event has now been postponed until next year. We apologise for any convenience this may have caused.”

The Bavarian-style event was due to start in a big top on The Level on Thursday 7 October, with the final night scheduled for Sunday 10 October.

An estimated 5,000 people were expected to attend over the four days.

The organisers said: “Due to mounting pressures with covid restrictions over the past few weeks, the shortage of resources, including several of our contractors struggling with transportation and staffing challenges, and the cost implications associated with all of this, we’ve had to take the difficult decision to postpone Oktoberfest Brighton 2021.

“The event will be moved to October 2022.

“The decision has been taken to ensure we create a safe and enjoyable festival for all.

“We note there were previous concerns with the Oktoberfest Brighton event, which was our main priority to improve on this year, in line with the new management team.

“By continuing to push ahead with the 2021 event, we would not have been able to deliver these changes in such a way where the positive impact was felt by all.

“We know this will be upsetting for those who were looking forward to partying ‘Deutschland’ style but we want to ensure the future of this event.

“All purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

“Further details will be published early next year for the 2022 celebrations.”