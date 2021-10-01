Man charged with dealing cocaine after taxi spotted driving suspiciously

A man has been charged with dealing cocaine after officers spotted a taxi driving suspiciously on Saturday night.

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) stopped the taxi in Lewes Road at 8.30pm on Saturday (September 25).

After a suspect was searched, 30 bags of cocaine were found.

Lumture Spahiu, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 27).

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on October 25.