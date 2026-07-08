Girl In The Year Above are an Irish–Cornish band forging a sound that merges Celtic storytelling with a fierce, emotionally charged edge. Thus far they only have two singles to their name

‘Mama, My Heart is Achin’’ and ‘Ode To The Glory Days’. These were combined and self-released as a limited edition single of 300 copies which were available to purchase at their merch stand on their headline tour in the UK & Ireland in May and June 2026. It was signed by the band members, and the B-side is etched with the Girl In The Year Above logo, and the label states 45 rpm but it plays at 33⅓ rpm.

Their music leans into vulnerability and volatility in equal measure, capturing the raw, chaotic beauty of being alive. With a knack for turning personal truths into anthemic, atmospheric performances, they create a space where intensity and authenticity thrive side by side.

Often described as “one’s to watch,” Girl In The Year Above are carving out their own niche defined by heartfelt storytelling, bold emotional expression. The band’s message is simple but powerful: live truthfully, feel deeply, and embrace the messy magic of being alive.

The outfit is spearheaded by lyricist and vocalist Jennifer Ball and she is aided by guitarists Nathan Coen and David Kennedy, bassist Shane Kennedy, pianist Jeanie White, and drummer Adam Betts.

Clearly the band enjoy playing live in Brighton as they were part of this year’s Great Escape new music festival, where they played a taster 30 minute set at TGE Beach Deep End from 19:30 to 20:00 on 13th May. Our account of this performance noted that “The six-piece balanced huge, emotionally charged moments with lighter touches, in no small part aided by charismatic frontwoman Jennifer Ball, whose powerful vocals shifted dramatically during the course of the performance whilst still retaining a familiar warmth. From up-tempo numbers like ‘Mama, My Heart Is Achin’’ and set closer ‘Wet Paint’ to slower songs like their new single ‘Ode To The Glory Days’, the band manage the shifts in tempo effortlessly. With their first UK headline tour beginning next week, ‘Girl In the Year Above’ certainly has the feel of a band very much on the up”.

Prior to this, Girl In The Year Above secured the support slot for Razorlight at the Concorde 2 on 6th December last year. We attended that night as well, and here’s our account in full:

Support this evening came from Girl In The Year Above which is the project of Jennifer Ball and her chums. Tonight she was dressed in blue gingham and with a cute hair style. On first impression, this could be a band with an ethereal, whimsical feel, but then with three guitarists, a drumkit and keyboards, the audience knew this band might bring something unusual.

Being the support for Razorlight might be a tough act with the audience waiting for the main event. There was a feeling of anticipation as to what GITYA were about; they’re not on Spotify yet, a new band indeed. Thankfully we were not disappointed.

Jenni’s raw, powerful vocals and with her movements on stage make for a compelling performance. There’s a sassy attitude mixed with vulnerability. The songs have a bittersweet quality reflecting the complexity of love and relationships with a fragility but underlying strength. ‘Love Song’ isn’t quite that either; behind the cheery slightly folksy melody is someone disillusioned with the rousing chorus of upbeat despair: “This romance is built on top of me. I hope I find love like the kind in my dreams, nothing works out right for me”. The set took us through ‘Ode To The Glory Days’ where Jenni remarks it’s a song about a week of being sober. The lyrics hint at something regretful, “Did you mean to burn so bright before the night was over”, to ‘Hair’. This song is from Jenni’s days as a hairdresser and the pick up line she used. The words are powerful. The set ends with ‘Wet Paint, Don’t Touch’, a song about wanting real emotions from the situation. Jenni’s vocals convey heartfelt authenticity. She cites Blink 182 and Joni Mitchell as her influences.

The band are a cohesive unit that bring elements of indie-rock, pop and a laid- back feel which provide the perfect backdrop to Jenni’s emotive vocals. They’ve been together for about a year, although they’ve been doing separate musical projects for a decade or so. Great music, great songwriting!

Girl In The Year Above:

Jennifer Ball – vocals

Shane Kennedy – acoustic guitar, bass

David Kennedy – electric guitar

Nathan Coen – bass, acoustic guitar

Jeanie White – keys, vocals

Kapil Trivedi – drums

Girl In The Year Above setlist:

‘Mama, My Heart is Achin’’ (forthcoming 2026 single)

‘Territorial’ (unreleased)

‘Love Song’ (unreleased)

‘Ode To The Glory Days’ (unreleased)

‘Hair’ (unreleased)

‘Wet Paint’ (unreleased)

If this all sounds like your bag, then you’ll be pleased to learn that Girl In The Year Above have just announced an 11-date UK & Ireland headline tour for this October. They will be performing in Nottingham, Bristol, London, Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds and rounding off in Dublin. The Brighton gig will be happening at The Hope & Ruin on Wednesday 14th October.

Tickets for all nights will go on sale on Friday 10th July, so keep your eyes peeled.

girlintheyearabove.com