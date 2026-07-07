Violet Grohl has announced today more good news for UK fans for her sold out debut run of shows in the country.

Due to overwhelming demand, her 25th August show in Manchester has now been upgraded to Band on the Wall. All tickets for the original venue The Deaf Institute will be honoured.

Additionally she has announced a Brighton show on 8th October at Chalk. Both shows are on sale now HERE. London, Liverpool and Bristol are now sold out. See all tour dates below.

Violet Grohl released her highly anticipated debut album, ‘Be Sweet To Me’ in May via Auroura Records / Republic Records.

It was recorded at producer Justin Raisen’s (Kim Gordon, Charli xcx) Los Angeles home studio alongside musicians assembled in the spirit of the Wrecking Crew session players in the ’60s and ’70s, and its sound takes perpetual influence from the alternative sounds of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s: Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7, Juliana Hatfield. “I’ve listened to that stuff since I was a kid,” Grohl says of the blend of sounds evidenced on the album’s singles ‘THUM‘, ‘595’, ’Cool Buzz’ and ‘Bug In The Cake’.

Violet Grohl tour dates:

25/08 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Band on the Wall ** Venue upgrade

26/08 – Glasgow – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

27/08 – Wetherby – Leeds Festival

27/08 – Reading – Reading Festival

01/09 – London – Barfly Camden

02/09 – London – Barfly Camden

03/10 – Liverpool – Arts Club

04/10 – Bristol – Thekla

07/10 – London – Dork Magazine

08/10 – Brighton – Chalk ** JUST ANNOUNCED

linktr.ee/violetgrohl