Man taken to hospital with ‘multiple cuts’ after park attack

The police helicopter was scrambled on Sunday afternoon to search for youths who attacked a young man in a Brighton park.

Police were called at about 4.30pm to reports of a male having been injured in Preston Manor.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered multiple cuts and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

Two teenage boys were later arrested for grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.

Anybody who may have witnessed the assault, or noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area, are encouraged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting 0988 of 26/09.