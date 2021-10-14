Tailbacks on A27 after fuel spillage

A fuel spillage has caused significant tailbacks on the A27 this afternoon.

A27 Hollingbury westbound just west of Carden Avenue Lane 1 closed due to a fuel spillage after debris caused a ruptured fuel tank. Lane 2 is open but there are significant tailbacks.@SussexTW @SussexIncidents @BBCSussex pic.twitter.com/yTiYBxKdCO — Sgt Richard Hobbs 📱+🚘=❌ (@SgtRichardHobbs) October 14, 2021



Sergeant Richard Hobbs from Sussex Police’s road policing unit tweeted this picture shortly after 1pm today.

He said the spillage happened after debris caused a ruptured fuel tank.

One lane of the westbound carriageway just west of Carden Avenue has been closed.

At about 2.30pm, Sussex Roads Police tweeted a follow up, saying they expected the closure to become protracted, and to avoid the area.