Tailbacks on A27 after fuel spillage
A fuel spillage has caused significant tailbacks on the A27 this afternoon.
A27 Hollingbury westbound just west of Carden Avenue Lane 1 closed due to a fuel spillage after debris caused a ruptured fuel tank.
Lane 2 is open but there are significant tailbacks.@SussexTW @SussexIncidents @BBCSussex pic.twitter.com/yTiYBxKdCO
— Sgt Richard Hobbs 📱+🚘=❌ (@SgtRichardHobbs) October 14, 2021
Sergeant Richard Hobbs from Sussex Police’s road policing unit tweeted this picture shortly after 1pm today.
He said the spillage happened after debris caused a ruptured fuel tank.
One lane of the westbound carriageway just west of Carden Avenue has been closed.
At about 2.30pm, Sussex Roads Police tweeted a follow up, saying they expected the closure to become protracted, and to avoid the area.
This incident will become protracted, please avoid the area! #DieselSpillage #A27 https://t.co/cdTTkQ2gGy
— Sussex Roads Police (@SussexRoadsPol) October 14, 2021
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.