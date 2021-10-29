Hove man jailed for a year over home-grown cannabis farm

A Hove man has been jailed for a year for having a home-grown cannabis farm at a property in the town.

Xhavit Spahiu, 54, of Albany Mews, was jailed by Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court after pleading guilty to cultivating cannabis plants.

Spahiu was arrested after officers from Sussex Police raided the premises in June and found scores of cannabis plants.

Two days after the raid, Sussex Police said: “Police investigating the supply of class B drugs executed a warrant at an address in Hove.

“Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit attended an address in Hove at 8.30am on Wednesday (16 June) and between 150 and 200 cannabis plants were seized and two suspects were arrested.

“Xhavit Spahiu, 54, of Albany Mews, was charged with cultivating cannabis plants.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (17 June) and was remanded to appear at the same court on Friday (18 June).

“A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area is urged to report online or call 101, so we can take action.”

Spahiu was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 29 July.