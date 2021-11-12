Man arrested in Brighton on suspicion of raping three women

A man has been arrested in Brighton on suspicion of raping three women, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 12 November).

The force said: “Detectives in Brighton investigating a number of recently reported sexual offences against women have arrested a man.

“The 22-year-old man was arrested at his address in the city on Thursday evening (11 November) on suspicion of the rapes of three women at an address in London in April 2019 and in Brighton in May 2019 and September 2020.

“The man had previously been arrested on suspicion of the rape of another woman at a city centre address in October this year.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and class B drugs.

“After being interviewed on Thursday 4 November he had been released on conditional police bail until Monday 29 November.

“Having been interviewed on suspicion of the three further offences, he was released on conditional police bail in relation to those matters, also to Monday 29 November.

“The bail conditions include a requirement to live outside the city of Brighton and Hove.

“The victims are receiving support from specially trained officers and officers from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit are continuing inquiries to establish the full circumstances.”

Detective Inspector Carrie Williams said: “Any further reports of rape or other sexual offences will also be recorded and thoroughly investigated.

“You can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Brussels.”