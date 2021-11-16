Neighbours worried after bomb threat at hostel
Armed police were called to a new supported housing scheme this morning after a call from someone who said they had weapons and explosives.
Neighbours of the old Racecourse Inn say there have been several incidents since Cranmead started using it for supported housing for people with complex needs a few weeks ago.
This morning, residents were advised to stay inside and the immediate neighbour left their house after the call came in just before 7am.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called to a property in Elm Grove, Brighton, at 6.55am on Tuesday (November 16) by a member of the public claiming to be in possession of weapons and explosives.
“Officers attended and engaged with two men inside the building, who left the flat into police custody shortly after 8am.
“Both men, aged 40 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of making malicious communications and for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and remain in custody at this time.
“No weapons were recovered from the scene.”
One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I am currently on the phone to the council to make a complaint about how appropriate having it here is, as there were children passing as this was happening this morning.
“I am fed up with it feeling like the aftermath of Woodstock round here, it’s dangerous.
“As I look out of my window I often see drug deals going on, and it’s clearly not a bag of weed.”
Cranmead, which has contracts with both Brighton and Hove City Council and West Sussex County Council to support young adults, has been approached for comment.
The former pub, which was also known as the Bib and Tucker, was converted into a 13-bed HMO in 2012 and was previously used to house students. Its HMO licence is currently held by Basanite Ltd.
2 Comments
In my opinion, Cranmead need to have their contracts from the council removed as they are incapable of looking after their residents.
They used to “run” a hostel in my road and we had so many problems with their residents that we started a petition to seek to remove them. The police were being called out pretty much every day to deal with fights, abuse, very loud disturbances, threats etc. Plus we would also see the drug dealers hanging around.
Cranmead would take no responsibility for their residents when they were outside the hostel.
I feel so sorry for the residents of Elm Grove. We had to put up with it’s for about six months and it was an absolute nightmare.
Who did you send the petition to? Did it help?