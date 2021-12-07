BREAKING NEWS

Councillor calls for independent review of Valley Gardens scheme

Posted On 07 Dec 2021
A councillor has called for an independent assessment of changes to the road layout in Valley Gardens in the centre of Brighton.

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that the review should be carried out by a traffic consultant who was “genuinely independent”.

She plans to seek support for the move at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting on Thursday next week (16 December).

Councillor Fishleigh intends to propose a motion at the meeting of the full council and said that everything previously assumed about the Valley Gardens scheme had changed because of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

She said that the final stage – phase three – was the most controversial, with plans to remove the roundabout at the Palace Pier and replace it with a T-junction.

The first two phases came under fire recently when it emerged that thousands of people had been fined every month for going into new bus lanes.

In October alone, more than 9,000 drivers were fined after being caught by one of four bus gates – an estimated one every two minutes during the day.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “The city has experienced many unintentional problems brought about by unmonitored assumptions and miscalculations.

“Notably, the remodelling of North Street has directly contributed to making it one of the 10 most polluted roads in the UK, damaging the health of residents and visitors alike.

“Displaced traffic and punitive fines are causing distress and hardship to residents, visitors, workers and business owners. These have resulted from the poor planning and implementation of phases one and two.”

She said that problems with phase three included

  • Creating a five-lane road directly in front of two city centre doctors’ surgeries as well as homes and businesses
  • Narrowing pavements by more than three metres
  • A “confusing and dangerous” bus loop
  • Putting pedestrians in conflict with a new two-way cycle lane at the Palace Pier and Pavilion Gardens

Business owners and residents created the Valley Gardens Forum to share their concerns with the council.

These have included cutting off the east of the city centre and the effects of a T-junction replacing the Aquarium Roundabout.

Councillor Fishleigh’s motion said: “Valley Gardens phase three will happen but it is our responsibility to ensure that the scheme is implemented in the way that works for all users – and that there are no oversights or unintended consequences.”

She wants an independent consultant to meet “stakeholders” to hear their concerns and produce a report for a future meeting of the full council.

Independent councillor Tony Janio, who was formerly the leader of the Conservative group, is expected to second Councillor Fishleigh’s motion.

The full council meeting is due to start at 4.30pm at Hove Town Hall on Thursday 16 December. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.

  1. Peter Talbot 7 December 2021 at 6.41pm Reply

    Valley Gardens 3 has become a totally twisted project instead of improving the area for all users everything is being shunted and squeezed to fit in a cycle lane and to be fair that cycle lane dangerously mixes cyclists and pedestrians and some very busy areas (so doesn’t really serve cyclists). Five lanes of traffic will cut off St James Street and the removal of the roundabout, (despite a majority in the consultation wanting to keep it), is being replaced with a design that will ‘choke’ the traffic. A design like at 7 dials could have really worked. Utter b@lls up.

  2. fed-up with brighton politics 7 December 2021 at 6.45pm Reply

    Well done, Bridget – a voice of very rare sense in the ongoing council nightmare. Greens and Labour will have none of it, of course, but it should be put up there for discussion.

    What is so very sad about all this traffic stuff/ cycle lanes/ side-lining of the less able residents (of which there are many), apart from the non-consideration of anyone who can’t ride a bike or walk very far without somewhere to take a rest and sit-down (there are not many places for a rest and sit-down anywhere in this Green-scheme nightmare), is that there has never been a coherent overall plan. It’s all just stick a cycle lane here, a bus gate there and never mind the chaos that ensues.

    We have been here before. When the Greens were last in chaotic, arrogant and disastrous charge, they messed about with traffic flow, one-way systems etc, with the result that, where one had previously been able to drive fairly normally from the seafront to the station, it was no longer possible and you got mired and bewildered in the ‘system’.

    If Labour seriously wants to get in power at the next locals (which they now seem to be angling for, very much belatedly, having noticed that the Greens are a complete hypocritical shower, which many of us knew from the last Green administration), then they need to disentangle themselves from the pathetic Greens, purge out their Momentum/TU/ allegedly anti-semitic/pseudo-independent clowns and have a positive agenda which works for the majority of voters and residents.

    No hope of that, sadly.

