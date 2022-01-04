BREAKING NEWS

Man charged after ‘noxious substance’ attack in Portslade

Posted On 04 Jan 2022 at 3:02 pm
A man has been charged with assault and having a weapon after a woman was attacked with a “noxious substance” in Portslade on New Year’s Day.

Shaine Tester, 33, from Bognor, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 January).

Tester was also charged with two counts of assaulting police officers, four counts of having a knife in a public place, having an offensive weapon in public and having drugs.

He was remanded in custody.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas after a woman was sprayed with a noxious substance in Portslade on New Year’s Day (Saturday 1 January).

“Emergency services were called to an address in Brasslands Drive at 10.53am following the report and a man was arrested later that day.

“The woman was taken to hospital but discharged later the same day and is understood to be suffering no lasting ill-effects.

“Another woman who was present at the incident was also treated for effects of the substance but was also discharged on the same day.

“Shaine Tester, 33, of Aldwick Road, Bognor, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 January, charged with assault, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, two counts of assault against police officers, possession of a class B drug, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

“He was remanded in custody to appear at court at a future date.

“The exact nature of the substance has not yet been confirmed but it appears to have been made of material that does not contain acid.”

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
