Brighton graffiti suspects caught on camera

Two graffiti taggers were caught on camera in a Brighton street, Sussex Police said.

The force now wants the public’s help tracing them.

Sussex Police said: “Police are looking to identify these two people, captured on CCTV vandalising the wall of a property in Bedford Street, Brighton.

“The incident took place shortly before 11pm on Saturday 27 November when the individuals were seen to approach the wall and draw on it with what appears to be a marker pen.

“Anybody who recognises them, or has any information which could help police with the investigation, can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 47210209960.”