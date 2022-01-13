Firefighters rescue occupant from blaze at Hove property

Firefighters rescued one person from a blaze at property in Hove this morning (Thursday 13 January).

They were assessed and offered treatment outside the house in York Road, Hove.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.38am, we were called to attend a fire at a residential property in York Road, Hove.

“Crews from Preston Circus and Roedean attended.

“One person was rescued and handed over in to the care of SECAMB (South East Coast Ambulance Service).

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the property of smoke.

“Crews left the scene at 11.08am.”

The ambulance service said: “We were called by the fire service at 10.45am.

“Two vehicles attended the scene, one of which was an ambulance. The patient didn’t receive hospital treatment.”