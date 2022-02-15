Brighton man charged with domestic abuse and harassment

A man from Brighton has been charged with domestic abuse and harassment and is expected to remain in custody until he can be brought before a court.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 15 February): “Detectives in Brighton have charged a man with a number of offences linked to domestic abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour.

“Jack Fitzpatrick, 25, of Stanmer Park Road, in Brighton, was reported to have emotionally and physically abused a woman several times in January and February.

“The victim also reported her phone being stolen and destroyed, a door and jewellery damaged and Fitzpatrick threatening to kill her.

“He was also in breach of an existing restraining order by contacting the victim.

“Fitzpatrick was arrested on Thursday (10 February) and charged with causing actual bodily harm (ABH), engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour, harassment and two counts of criminal damage.

“He has been remanded in custody pending a court date to be confirmed.”

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond, of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Abusive and controlling behaviour has a devastating impact on people’s lives and I would like to thank and commend the victim in this case for her incredible bravery in supporting the investigation.

“As a force we will continue to take all reports of domestic abuse extremely seriously and proactively take steps to safeguard victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We have a dedicated team of domestic abuse investigators who can respond to victims via video calls quickly and discreetly, as well as specialist officers to offer ongoing support to victims.

“Dedicated patrol units also respond to emergency calls reporting domestic abuse.

“If you or anybody you know is a victim of domestic abuse, report it to us via the Sussex Police website, 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“You can also find support and information at Safe Space Sussex.”