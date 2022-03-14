Boundary Festival – The biggest Electronic Dance Music Festival returns to Brighton

After the biggest and best Boundary Festival ever in 2021, Boundary Brighton returns in 2022 on Saturday 24th September. Hosting the best international superstar DJs, iconic electronic DJ’s and performers and amazing local talent, along with the return of Garage favourites TQD. Boundary Brighton 2022 has confirmed over 50 artists offering the largest and most diverse line-up across even more genres within the dance music spectrum. The exciting full line-up will be unveiled in a few weeks!

Returning for the sixth year, Boundary Brighton is proud to host 20,000 guests at their resident location in the beautiful Stanmer Park. The biggest commercial festival on the south coast spans across a 60 miles radius and nestled between the crest of the Downs and the City with the sea below. Boundary promises to push your festival going experience right to the limit, with the launch of their fourth stage within the Boneyard area*. (*information on the new stage to be announced soon).

Taking the best of Brighton’s creative energy, lust for life and generosity of spirit, Boundary Brighton is a festival made up of four stages showcasing the best in music, delicious local food, a vintage fair and other unexpected treats. The festival works with and supports local brands and venues, offering over 350 jobs and highlighting the Brighton spirit.

Both local universities within Brighton are basing their entire fresher’s week festivities around Boundary Brighton 2022. The festival has offered around 5000 tickets to each university to help support the running of each student union.

Saving the best for last, Boundary has officially been labelled THE festival to close the incredible festival season for 2022. After selling out for the past five-year, Boundary Brighton is expected to close the 2022 festival season with a huge bang and transcend your previous conceptions of an immersive festival experience.

Boundary Brighton takes place at Stanmer Park on Saturday 24th September 2022.

For tickets and more information on the upcoming line-up, please visit

@BoundaryBTN or www.boundarybrighton.com