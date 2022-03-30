Planners recommend approval for extra student house bedroom

A landlord’s plans to turn a living room into a sixth bedroom in a shared house has received backing from planning officers.

Mishbec Ltd’s plans to expand the shared house in Elm Grove will now go before councillors following neighbours’ objections.

The company, owned by Patrick Eraut, 53, was first given permission to turn the four-storey family house, in Elm Grove, Brighton, into a five-bed shared house in December.

Permission for the change of use went through on the chair of the Planning Committee’s casting vote.

Hanover councillor Steph Powell asked for plans to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee following neighbours’ objections.

Councillors are advised to grant planning permission when they meet on Wednesday, 6 April.

Papers going before the Planning Committee state increasing occupancy from five to six people is within the “use class C4”.

The report said: “It is not considered that the addition of a sixth bedroom to the HMO would cause significant additional noise, behavioural or waste-related issues.

“The proposal is not considered to result in any significant uplift in trip generation or parking.”

Mr Eraut originally wanted the mid-terrace house, on the north side of Elm Grove, between Bonchurch Road and Whippingham Road, to have six bedrooms.

Rather than hold up the application, Mr Eraut decided to remove bedroom six from the proposals and show it as a living room, and submit a separate application for the additional bedroom, as recommended by the planning officer.

The Planning Committee meets at Hove Town Hall from 2pm on Wednesday 6 April.

The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council’s website.