Two Brighton and Hove Albion players have received a call up to the England under-21 squad.

Jack Hinshelwood has received his first call-up to England under-21s and will be joined by goalkeeper James Beadle who is out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

“The academy graduate has been named in the squad for next Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland at Ballymena and a friendly on Monday 9 September at Kenilworth Road, Luton, against Austria.

“Also in the squad is goalkeeper James Beadle who is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.”

Albion’s head of academy Ian Buckman said: “It’s brilliant news for Jack that his performances since he broke into our first team last season have been recognised at this level.

“He has worked so hard for this opportunity and I’m sure he will relish the experience with England.

“Of course, it also reflects well on our academy and the many coaches and backroom staff who have helped Jack so far in his career.

“We’re all very proud of him and James Beadle who has played for our under-18s and under-21s.”