Arsenal 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

Albion stay unbeaten and for now go back to the top of the Premier League after an equaliser from Joao Pedro cancelled out Kai Havertz’s opener.

And this after Arsenal’s Declan Rice was sent off for kicking the ball away and a second yellow card.

Arsenal took the lead through Havertz before the break but the game turned on its head when Rice was sent off after collecting two yellow cards either side of half-time.

Arsenal had dominated the early stages. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard gave Jack Hinshelwood some trouble.

Saka’s early effort was weak but it was Albion, through Yankuba Minteh, who forced the first save from David Reya.

James Milner went off after 16 minutes and was replaced by Ayari.

Lewis Dunk made a mistake on 38 minutes, failing to clear when he challenged Saka, and Havertz broke clear to score as he lobbed the ball over Verbruggen.

Declan Rice was sent off for a second yellow for kicking the ball away four minutes into the second half – the first dismissal of his career.

On 58 minutes Dunk played a defence-splitting pass and, after Minteh saw his shot parried by Raya, Joao Pedro fired under the Arsenal keeper to level it at 1-1.

Albion had some good chances to win it, most notably through substitutes Ayari and Rutter. Ayari fired straight at the prone Arsenal keeper with the goal gaping.

Saka and substitute Martinelli had great chances for 10-man Arsenal towards the end.

Verbruggen saved well from Saka and the impressive Jan Paul van Hecke expertly dispossessed Martinelli in the box.

Albion go back to the top of the Premier League for now.