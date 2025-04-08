It’s official The Human League will be bringing their iconic sound to Brighton Beach as part of the #OnTheBeach25 series of outdoor concerts. Get ready for an unforgettable night of synth-pop anthems on Wednesday 23 July.

Pre-sale is on Tuesday 15 April at 10am.

General sale is on Wednesday 16 April at 10am.

Sign up now via THIS LINK to access pre-sale!

Get ready for a truly iconic night as On The Beach proudly presents synth-pop legends The Human League, live on Brighton Beach for a one-off headline show under the summer sky. Celebrated for their timeless anthems like ‘Don’t You Want Me’, ‘Human’ and ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, The Human League will bring their unmistakable sound to the seaside for a spectacular evening of nostalgia, energy and pure 80s magic.

With the waves crashing beside you and the sun setting over the sea, this is more than a gig – it’s a moment. Join thousands of music lovers for an unforgettable night with one of Britain’s most influential electronic bands, set against the iconic backdrop of Brighton Beach.

Don’t miss out – this will sell fast!

