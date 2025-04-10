Two charities have joined forces to preserve a historic property for the local community.

East Brighton Trust said that it was “excited to begin a new chapter” as the charities moved into the Moulsecoomb Place, which includes the Manor House, Tithe Barn and surrounding gardens.

Also moving into the Manor House as a key strategic partner and anchor tenant will be the music charity AudioActive.

East Brighton Trust said: “This move marks a bold step for East Brighton Trust which has secured a three-year partnership with Cathedral Group under a short-term lease, with the potential to extend or purchase the site in the future.

“East Brighton Trust will work with AudioActive to develop a much-needed music and creative production space for young people across Moulsecoomb, Bevendean, the Bates Estate and beyond.

“The site will also feature a gathering and events venue for the whole community, aiming to bring people together and foster creativity, enterprise and connection.

“East Brighton Trust will continue to deliver on its long-term plans for Whitehawk and maintain operations at the Westergate Business Centre and rhe Bevy Pub, reinforcing its mission of lasting, positive change across east and north Brighton.”

East Brighton Trust chief executive Gary Pleece said: “I’m delighted we’ve secured the lease on this iconic site. Huge thanks to Richard Upton of Cathedral Group for his shared vision and support. We’re excited to build something truly special for the community.”

East Brighton Trust chair Ty Goddard said: “We’re evolving and embracing a more dynamic approach. Moulsecoomb Place is just the beginning—and we’re eager to involve local people in shaping its future.”

AudioActive chief executive Adam Joolia said: “With creative spaces and youth centres disappearing, this couldn’t come at a more vital time. Losing our hub last year was tough so we’re thrilled to rebuild here in partnership with East Brighton Trust.”

Richard Upton, from Cathedral Group, said: “Cathedral has long championed thoughtful regeneration, including at Circus Street and Preston Barracks. Under new leadership, we’re committed to inclusive development across the south east.”