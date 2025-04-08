A lot has happened to Neil Hannon since the last Divine Comedy studio album, the top 5 ‘Office Politics’, in 2019. Their entire back catalogue was lovingly remastered and re-released in 2020, while a sensational best of, ‘Charmed Life’, also went top 5 when it came out in 2022 accompanied by a suitably wonderful nationwide tour.

More recently, Neil Hannon wrote all the original songs for the global blockbuster ‘Wonka.’ The Official Charts Co. announced it as the UK’s most popular film of 2024.

This September sees the release of the 13th and possibly best Divine Comedy album, ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’. Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon. The album exquisitely covers his usual range of emotions: sad, funny, angry and everything in between. New track ‘Achilles’ offers a taste of what’s to come.

“My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality,” Neil Hannon admits. “A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly. And I made ample use of that for the Wonka songs.”

“I have, though, like everyone, a darker, more melancholy side. And for one reason or another it has been much in evidence of late,” Neil explains. “I needed to use this album as an outlet for those feelings. To work through some stuff. Mortality; memories; relationships; political and social upheaval. Everyone should get to make an orchestral pop album once in awhile. It should be available on the NHS.”

And what a prescription that would be. One listen to ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’ will certainly provide a tonic for these turbulent times. Two listens and you’ll be addicted.

To celebrate the release of ‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’, The Divine Comedy will tour the UK this October, which includes a local date here at Brighton Dome courtesy of Lout promotions. EU & Irish dates will follow next year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday 17th April and ticket links can be found HERE.

The Divine Comedy will play the following October 2025 tour dates:

Mon 6th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Tue 7th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Wed 8th – Bath, Forum

Fri 10th – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

Sat 11th – London, Barbican

Sun 12th – London, Barbican

Mon 13th – Brighton, Dome

Wed15th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Thu 16th – Sheffield, City Hall

Fri 17th – Wolverhampton, Uni The Civic Hall

Sat 18th – Swansea, Arena

Mon 20th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Tue 21st – York, Barbican

Thu 23rd – Oxford, New Theatre

Fri 24th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sat 25th – Bristol, Beacon

‘Rainy Sunday Afternoon’ is available to pre-order now. Album formats include standard black and limited edition colour LPs, standard CD and a limited edition deluxe CD which includes a bonus disc ‘Live in London & Paris.’

www.thedivinecomedy.com