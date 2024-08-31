The title hopefuls take on Arsenal at the Emirates at 12.30pm today (Saturday 31 August).

Only goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen keeps his place from the 4-0 win against Crawley on Tuesday (27 August).

Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is due to start up front along with Joao Pedro who, like Welbeck, joined Brighton from Watford.

Carlos Baleba has been named in midfield alongside James Milner, with Georginio Rutter on the bench.

Twenty-year-old Yankuba Minteh is in the starting line up, as are 19-year-old Jack Hinshelwood, newly called up to the England U21 squad, and Kaoru Mitoma.

Former Seagull Leandro Trossard is down to start for the hosts in place of Gabriel Martinelli who drops to the bench.

Another former Seagull, Ben White, will be in defence.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.