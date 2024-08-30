A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing at The Level – a knife crime hotspot – in Brighton yesterday afternoon.

Sussex Police said: “Police and emergency services responded to a report of an assault at The Level, Brighton, shortly before 4pm on Thursday 29 August.

“One man was injured and taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a stabbing.

“The injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while the incident is dealt with and to provide reassurance.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to us on 101 quoting serial 832 of 29/08.”

Pictures and video courtesy of Sussex News.