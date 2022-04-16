BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Posted On 16 Apr 2022 at 1:26 pm
Albion are slightly on top against Spurs with Alexis Mac Allister and Enock Mwepu having the Seagulls’ best efforts on goal.

Joel Veltman has also had a couple of half decent chances.

Robert Sanchez made a good save with his legs from England captain Harry Kane.

Kane’s most notable contribution was defensive, blocking a shot in the home side’s six-yard box midway through the half.

Referee Craig Pawson has shown three yellow cards in the first half, two of them to Spurs players.

The most notable booking came after Rodrigo Bentancur appeared to throw an arm at Yves Bissouma.

Mwepu was cautioned for a poorly timed challenge on Sergio Reguilon.

And Dejan Kulusevski picked up a yellow card after clattering Cucurella, with some wondering whether he might be shown a straight red.

