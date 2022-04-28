Brighton man jailed for raping 14-year-old girl

A Brighton man has been jailed for nine years for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl shortly after he turned 20.

Mark Hughes, 36, of Vernon Terrace, Brighton, met the girl in a pub in Lewes Road, Brighton, through friends they had in common.

Hughes, formerly of Stafford Road, Brighton, raped the girl before leaving her in Saunders Park, Brighton, and when she came round, she was described as “dishevelled and covered in mud”.

The traumatised teenager kept what had happened to her to herself for 12 years before going to the police.

Hughes denied two charges of rape but was found guilty by a jury at Brighton Crown Court.

He was jailed on Monday (25 April) by Judge Shani Barnes, the former honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Sussex Police said: “A Brighton man who 17 years ago had repeatedly raped a teenage girl he met in a pub has now faced justice with a nine-year prison sentence.

“Hughes (raped) the girl, then 14, three times during one night in April 2006 after they had met through mutual friends in a since closed Lewes Road pub.

“He will be a registered sex offender for life.”

Detective Constable Richie Danton said: “Instead of taking her home, Hughes, five years older than his victim, took her to a succession of open spaces in the area to commit the offences before leaving her in Saunders Park, where she eventually awoke and made her own way home, dishevelled and covered in mud.

“The victim was severely traumatised by the terrible experience and kept it to herself until 2018 when she finally spoke to us. We immediately carried out inquiries and traced Hughes.

“He denied everything but the case was strong and the victim’s evidence in court was clearly key to his subsequent conviction.

“We always follow up such reports, no matter from how long ago, to seek justice for victims wherever possible and to ensure they have access to specialist support and advice.”

Sussex Police added: “For information on reporting rape and the support that is available, see the Sussex Police website.

“Following an unrelated investigation, at the same court hearing Hughes also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and was given a six-month sentence to run concurrently with the nine-year sentence.

“He pleaded not guilty to two charges of non-dwelling burglary and these were ordered to remain on the court file.”