Cab and lorry crash on A27 Brighton bypass

Posted On 28 Apr 2022 at 9:59 am
By :
A car and lorry crashed on the A27 Brighton bypass at Hangleton at about 4.30am today (Thursday 28 April).

The crash happened on the westbound side of the road between the Devil’s Dyke roundabout and the A293 Hangleton link road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a private hire car, the front of which was badly damaged.

One westbound lane remained closed during the morning rush hour, leading to tailbacks.

Traffic was also queuing from both directions at the junction with the A23 at Patcham.

 

