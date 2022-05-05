Cul de sac plagued by dangerous parking to be closed to most traffic for school run



A cul de sac next to a school where cars are double parked and back in and out onto a busy road is to be closed during the school run.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Portslade will become the latest addition to the city’s School Streets programme next week.

From Monday 9 May, unauthorised vehicles will be unable to access Vale Gardens between 8:15am – 9:15am and 2:45pm – 3:45pm during term time.

Residents will still be able to access their homes and access to the road will also be permitted to Blue Badge holders, emergency services, doctors and care visitors to residents in the street, business owners with premises in the street and contracted school transport.

A gate will be used to facilitate access to Vale Gardens for these groups.

A further five School Streets schools will be introduced this year. A public consultation last year showed that 8 out of 10 people were in support of the schemes being introduced.

Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “It’s great to see another School Streets being delivered in the city.

“We know that double parking and cars backing in and out of the road has been a problem at St Mary’s for a while, so this will make it safer for children as they arrive and leave each day.

“While I understand the busy schedule of many parents we have to consider the health and well-being of our children.

“It’s also going to encourage more children, parents and carers to travel actively and sustainably to school.

“We’re in the midst of a climate emergency and have to do more to reduce the number of journeys we make by car. School Streets is the perfect opportunity to do this.”