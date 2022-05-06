Labour wins Rottingdean Coastal by-election

Labour won the Rottingdean Coastal by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Robert Mcintosh, 71, became the first Labour councillor for the ward in a tight contest, with Independent candidate Stephen White finishing second.

The result was declared just after 1.40pm by returning officer Geoff Raw, the chief executive of the council.

In all, 4,896 votes were cast out of an electorate of 11,124, making a turnout of 44.01 per cent.

Six candidates took part in the by-election after Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The ward includes west Saltdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Roedean, Brighton Marina and roads in east Brighton south of Bristol Gardens and east of Church Place and Rock Street.

The six candidates were

Robert McIntosh (Labour) 1,443 – elected

Stephen White (Independent) 1,355

Lynda Hyde (Conservative) 1,185

Libby Darling (Green) 504

Alison Wright (Independent) 222

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 168

At the last local elections in May 2019, the turnout was 45.85 per cent, with 5,129 votes cast.

This was down from 6,128 votes or 54.54 per cent in 2015 when local elections and the general election were held on the same day.

In 2019, Bridget Fishleigh, an Independent, was elected along with Conservatives Mary Mears and Joe Miller.

She became the first Independent elected to the council in more than 10 years.

Until then, Rottingdean Coastal was regarded as a ward with three safe Tory seats.

On Monday (2 May) all six candidates took part in a hustings organised by Brighton and Hove News in collaboration with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.