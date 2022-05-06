BREAKING NEWS

Labour wins Rottingdean Coastal by-election

Posted On 06 May 2022 at 1:43 am
By :
Comment: 1

Labour won the Rottingdean Coastal by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Robert Mcintosh, 71, became the first Labour councillor for the ward in a tight contest, with Independent candidate Stephen White finishing second.

The result was declared just after 1.40pm by returning officer Geoff Raw, the chief executive of the council.

In all, 4,896 votes were cast out of an electorate of 11,124, making a turnout of 44.01 per cent.

Six candidates took part in the by-election after Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The ward includes west Saltdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Roedean, Brighton Marina and roads in east Brighton south of Bristol Gardens and east of Church Place and Rock Street.

The six candidates were

Robert McIntosh (Labour) 1,443 – elected

Stephen White (Independent) 1,355

Lynda Hyde (Conservative) 1,185

Libby Darling (Green) 504

Alison Wright (Independent) 222

Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) 168

At the last local elections in May 2019, the turnout was 45.85 per cent, with 5,129 votes cast.

This was down from 6,128 votes or 54.54 per cent in 2015 when local elections and the general election were held on the same day.

In 2019, Bridget Fishleigh, an Independent, was elected along with Conservatives Mary Mears and Joe Miller.

She became the first Independent elected to the council in more than 10 years.

Until then, Rottingdean Coastal was regarded as a ward with three safe Tory seats.

On Monday (2 May) all six candidates took part in a hustings organised by Brighton and Hove News in collaboration with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. ChrisC 6 May 2022 at 2.01am Reply

    What is remarkable is that the Tories dropped to third place 258 behind the winner and their candidate was previously a long standing councillor for the ward.

    Next years full council elections will be interesting.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com