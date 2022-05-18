Man jailed for flashing in Preston Park



A man has been jailed for eight weeks for masturbating on a bench in a Brighton park in the middle of the afternoon.

Craig Standing, 32, admitted outraging public decency in Preston Park on 20 December last year.

He had already been given a suspended sentence for approaching women on the seafront and asking them to film his penis while he masturbated in 2020.

At the latest hearing, on April 26, he pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and obstructing PC Wright in the execution of their duty.

Police had been called to Preston Park at around 4pm on Monday, December 20, 2021, to reports of a man performing an indecent act on a bench.

Standing, of no fixed address, had been witnessed by a passing member of the public, while the park was busy with visitors.

When police went to arrest him, he resisted and six officers were needed to restrain him, two of whom suffered minor injuries.

As well as eight weeks in prison, he was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £200 in costs.

Meanwhile, an 83-year-old man has been fined for outraging public decency by flashing and rubbing his nipples in Church Road, Hove.

Ronald Govier, of Somerset Street, Brighton, pleaded guity to the offence, which happened on 3 April this year. He was fined £170, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34.