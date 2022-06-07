Student recovering after suffering ‘spike’ injury in Brighton night club

A student is recovering after suffering a “spiking” injury in a Brighton night club at the weekend.

The 18-year-old French student was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a puncture mark on his arm.

His mother said that her son had been “spiked by injection” at Pryzm night club, in West Street, Brighton, at about 2am on Sunday (5 June).

She said that he had a big injection mark on his arm and was travelling back to his home in France.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 7 June): “On Sunday police received a third-party report of an 18-year-old man becoming unwell during a night out in Brighton, after which he discovered what appeared to be a puncture mark on his arm.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Officers have engaged with the informant and are working to make contact with the victim, who has left the country.

“An investigation is at its very early stages to establish the full circumstances and identify any lines of inquiry or suspects.”

The crime serial number was 47220101213.