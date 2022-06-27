Brighton’s mass vaccination centre to close on Wednesday

The city’s mass vaccination centre is to give its last covid jab on Wednesday.

The centre first opened in the Brighton Centre in January 2021 before moving to the former Topshop unit in Churchill Square last August.

A gastropub chain and the shopping centre have lodged planning and licensing applications to turn part of the unit into a 2am pub with a roof terrace.

Under the plans, the rest of the unit would be divided into two smaller units.

After the vaccination centre closes, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust will carry on offering vaccinations through local clinics, some pharmacies and mobile units, which will continue visiting regular and new sites throughout the summer.

A trust spokesperson said: “Large-scale vaccination centres like Churchill Square have been an integral part of our vaccination efforts in Sussex.

“At its peak, the centre was able to give over 1,000 vaccinations every day, and thanks to the team there we have helped to keep thousands of people safe from covid.

“As more and more people become fully vaccinated, the need for such a large vaccination centre in the city has reduced.

“For those that still need it or are yet to come forward, the covid vaccination continues to be available at smaller community venues and mobile sites that are easy for people to get to or they may be more familiar with.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has played their part in running the vaccination centre at Churchill Square.

“It has been a monumental effort that has made a significant difference to the health of our local communities, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of everyone involved.”

Since opening, the centre has given nearly 182,000 doses. A team of 567 staff and 220 volunteers have given 26,397 hours of their time for free.

The centre will remain open today, tomorrow and Wednesday from 10.30am to 6pm. No appointment is needed for people aged five and over, and children aged five to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Information about mobile site locations and alternative vaccination services is available at www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/keepsussexsafe

If you have any concerns about getting the vaccine, having an injection, leaving the house or getting to your appointment you can talk to someone to find the best way for you to get your COVID-19 vaccination.

To talk to one of the vaccine team, please call 0300 303 8060 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) or email: here.roving@nhs.net.