‘GMB 3’ deny obstructing highway during strike

Three GMB officers and reps have denied deliberately blocking bin lorries during a recent strike.

Gary Palmer, 62, Declan Macintyre, 55 and Carl Turner, 64, have all been charged with wilful obstruction of a highway last month.

Palmer, from Brighton, and Macintyre, from Hove, and Carl Turner from Bexhill appeared today at Hastings Magistrates Court, where they pleaded not guilty.

The incident happened at Amberstone Road depot in Hailsham on 27 May.

At the time, GMB members were striking as part of a pay dispute with Biffa, which runs waste services for Wealden District Council.

The walkout was one of several along the south coast since Brighton and Hove refuse workers won a substantial pay rise after striking last October.

They have been remanded on bail until their next appearance at Brighton Crown Court on 16 November.

Speaking outside the court, Palmer, who is a GMB regional organiser, said: “We’re completely innocent, we pleaded not guilty. Why would we do anything else?

“We’ve not broken any law. If there is, it’s unfairly being imposed on trade unions in this country.

“We will now carry on. We will continue to organise workers if needs be that can’t get pay rises to take industrial action to do so

“The fight never stops, whatever the result of this action in November.

“And of course we will be found not guilty, because we’re innocent, never any doubt.

“I’ll see you at the next dispute.”