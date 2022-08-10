Red flags over vital parking bays for blue badge holders

Imagine waking up one morning to find that the council had erected a barricade across your front door and you were only permitted to leave your home before 11am or after 7pm.

In effect, this is the result of a proposal to remove the disabled bays in Gardner Street, a busy street in the North Laine area of Brighton.

And removing the bays will have a direct and detrimental impact on disabled visitors, effectively barring them from a street used by thousands of able-bodied people day in day out.

The disabled bays in Gardner Street are very well used, especially as disabled parking bays are somewhat scarce in the centre of Brighton.

The “compensatory offer” of some additional bays in Regent Street will not resolve the issue because they will be a significant distance away for most people who need a blue badge. The criteria are extremely stringent.

And Regent Street is also heavily used and abused by commercial vehicles. Sadly, extra blue badge bays will do little to deter the abuses because disabled bays do not always appear to be enforced with sufficient vigour.

The aim of the blue badge scheme is “to help people with severe mobility problems caused by visible and non-visible (‘hidden’) disabilities to access goods and services by allowing them to park close to their destination”.

That’s what the government says, adding: “The scheme is open to eligible people irrespective of whether they are travelling as a driver or as a passenger.”

The scheme obviously recognises “home” as a key destination – and Brighton and Hove City Council rightly grants requests by residents for an on-street disabled bay outside their home where parking is otherwise extremely difficult or even unavailable.

The blue badge scheme should be considered alongside the Equalities Act 2010 which states: “It is against the law to discriminate against anyone because of their disability.”

It is not the first time that this has been an issue in Gardner Street. An experimental traffic regulation order in July 2020 – during the coronavirus pandemic – closed Gardner Street to all traffic.

It was problematic and discriminatory because access was blocked to the two existing disabled bays which are relied upon by disabled residents and visitors to the area.

This was an added insult on top of the injury caused by the weekend closures of recent years which already created a regular two-day discrimination. The closures remove access for many people every weekend as well as on bank holidays.

Shortly after the experimental traffic order was made, it had to be amended when the council was made aware that blue badge access to the bays was required by disabled residents in the community as well as visitors to this busy and popular area.

The issue came up at the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee last year. The council promised to hold discussions with disability groups and residents.

Regrettably, this did not happen. But in September last year, Possability People and BADGE were invited to a 30-minute consultation meeting with the council’s consultants Mott MacDonald.

At this meeting key concerns were raised. These included the pre-existing weekend removal of access for disabled blue badge holders as well as the many issues around safe access for disabled people to this area and the effect that the full closure had on disabled people.

Discussions focused on making the street less cluttered and ensuring access to all. Use of the existing disabled bays needed to be made safer and protected from illegal misuse.

Examples of misuse included the “sprawl” of café furniture and retail clothing rails as well as bikes and vehicles not displaying a blue badge.

BADGE emphasised the need for full access to be reinstated to this vibrant area which is not just “cultural” but also an area that has been “home” to disabled residents for a number of years.

There was no discussion of removing the existing bays and siting them elsewhere.

The November 2021 report, subsequently presented to the council, contained key findings and recommendations. While our comments as disability stakeholder groups were included, we were not afforded sight of the report until we requested it this week.

The report recommended a review of the blue badge bays in consultation with residents who require access to and from their homes.

The review recommended improving access to these bays, not removing them!

A published report to councillors even said: “Removing the disabled bays would severely impact local residents.”

It is pertinent to emphasise that since November last year, no further invitations have been extended to either disability stakeholder group to discuss the proposals.

So prior to the proposed traffic regulation order (TRO) being published, we were unaware that the council plans to fully close Gardner Street between 11am and 7pm during the week.

The consultant report advised that consultation should take place before further decisions were made.

This proposal will have a direct and detrimental impact on disabled residents. The report recognised that at least one of the bays is essential for a disabled resident.

But the TRO rides roughshod over the residents’ identified needs and their rights to be able to live their lives and come and go – never mind be able to be collected by taxi to attend vital medical appointments.

A daytime 11am to 7pm curfew on blue badge holders is offensive and unacceptable.

The report recommended consulting the emergency services but we are unaware whether the ambulance, fire and police services have indeed been consulted. If this has not taken place, it should be of concern to all who live, work and use Gardner Street.

If the council had upheld the report recommendations and carried out a genuine consultation before pushing ahead with the TRO, these red flags would have come to light.

We always aim to be constructive and adopt a creative and collaborative approach – not least this is in everyone’s best interests. It is also expected under government guidelines to councils as they look to promote active travel, regeneration and economic recovery from the pandemic restrictions.

Changes to our infrastructure must be inclusive and work for all – not just some. And they must not contravene the Equalities Act 2010.

The “Accessible City Strategy”, which has been in the pipeline, is clearly desperately needed to uphold the law and our own city’s values such as inclusion.

In the meantime, urgent discussions are needed to prevent this current proposal from festering into fruition.

The way forward for this scheme – and indeed all “liveable” schemes and improvements that aim to improve active and healthy lives as well as supporting the local economy – is to use intelligent discrimination.

This means measures such as enforcement of protected access for disabled people and in this instance, blue badge holders.

It should not mean law-breaking discrimination that will make Gardner Street even more inaccessible for disabled people and have a severely harmful effect on disabled residents.

Perhaps the stakeholder organisations who have been involved in supporting this TRO are unaware of the detrimental and disproportionate impact that these proposed changes will have.

If we are truly a city that is caring and inclusive, then supporting a proposal that discriminates against one group of people in this way is genuinely shocking. It would make a mockery of the long fight for disability rights.

Lastly, in case anyone is in doubt, disabled people enjoy shopping and eating out too. And we will continue to work with the council to ensure that Gardner Street, Sydney Street and all the other vibrant areas of Brighton and Hove become more – not less – inclusive.

The irony isn’t lost on us that on Thursday 28 July, the council issued an invitation to disabled people living in the city to apply to join two new working groups. It was a “call for your experience to help us make the city more accessible”.

Well, here we are, sharing our experience and flagging up serious issues. We need you listen and address them.

Pippa Hodge is co-founder of BADGE (Brighton Access for Disabled Groups Everywhere).