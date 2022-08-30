75 acts announced for Brighton’s ‘Mutations Festival’

Listen up new music fans……Mutations Festival is back for 2022!

The festival will run in Brighton from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November and will feature music performances from 75 of the most exciting, inspirational and relevant artists, performing over the four exuberant days.

These events will be happening at no less than eight of Brighton’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues. These are Chalk / Patterns / The Latest Music Bar / The Hope and Ruin / The Green Door Store / The Prince Albert / The Folklore Rooms / Komedia Studio.

Acts appearing include Pussy Riot, W.H. Lung, Squid, Warmduscher, Animal Collective, Black Country New Road, Bob Vylan and many more.

Born in 2015, the genre melting Mutations 001 set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019 saw a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as Mutations 002 evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration and Mutations 003 took place across Brighton & Hove last November. Mutations Festival is an ever evolving and unforeseen meeting of like minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

The Mutations Festival 2022 line-up is:

Thursday 3rd November 2022:

PUSSY RIOT /W.H. LUNG / DO NOTHING / FLASHER / GAFFA TAPE SANDY / MOLLY PAYTON / PENELOPE ISLES / PIP BLOM / SISTER RAY / TALLIES / THE DINNER PARTY

Friday 4th November 2022:

SQUID / WARMDUSCHER / BODEGA / CROWS / FAKE TURINS / GHUM / HIGHSCHOOL / JOYERIA / LAMBRINI GIRLS / ME REX / NAKED LUNGS / O. / OPUS KINK / ORCHARDS / PERSONAL TRAINER / PLASTIC MERMAIDS / POZI / ROMERO / TUMMYACHE / WUNDERHORSE / YABBA

Saturday 5th November 2022:

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE / BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD / AV DUMMY / BAD BREEDING / BLEACH LAB / CARRTOONS / COACH PARTY / COWBOYY / EGYPTIAN BLUE / ELANOR MOSS / FAT DOG / FRÄULIEN / GURRIERS / HAMISH HAWK / JDM GLOBAL / JOHN / LOS BITCHOS / LYNKS / MARINA HERLOP / MISO EXTRA / NUKULUK / PORCHLIGHT / REDOLENT / RHUMBA CLUB / ROBBIE & MONA / SLANEY BAY / SNIFFANY & THE NITS / SOPHIE JAMEISON / SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE / SWIM SCHOOL / WALDO’S GIFT

Sunday 6th November 2022 – Mutations Closing Party:

BOB VYLAN / BENEFITS / GROVE / SCAPLING

Following a sold-out 2021 Mutations returns to Brighton this November to showcase 75 of the most crucial current acts, across 8 of Brighton’s most treasured grassroots music venues, over 4 crushing days. At just 850 capacity, Mutations Festival 2022 presents one of the most stacked line-ups for an intimate festival that you’ll see for a very, very long time. Mutations Festival 2022 tickets are age restriction 18+.

Tickets are available from Thursday 1st September 2022. The various options are available HERE.

Mutations Festival is brought to you by One Inch Badge and FORM.

For further information, check out Mutations Festival on social media:

