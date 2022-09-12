BREAKING NEWS

Bus driver attacked on night bus

Posted On 12 Sep 2022 at 2:46 pm
By :
Comments: 3


A bus driver was attacked by an abusive passenger as he drove a night bus in Hove.

Police today released this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault which happened just before 1am in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 August.

A police spokeswoman said: “The victim was driving the Number 1 bus along Davigdor Road around 00.55am on Tuesday 23 August when a passenger became angry and abusive. The driver was then assaulted, leaving him shaken and distressed.

“Officers investigating the matter believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have any other information relating to the assault, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 97 of 23/08.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Chris 12 September 2022 at 3.16pm Reply

    I didn’t think the Number 1 bus went to Davigdor Road – the Number 7 does.

  2. Frank le Duc 12 September 2022 at 4.19pm Reply

    Good point, Chris. We’re told that it was a number 1 but on a diversion.

  3. Andy Richards 12 September 2022 at 5.44pm Reply

    It was a night bus. I think they have different routes sometimes.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com