Bus driver attacked on night bus



A bus driver was attacked by an abusive passenger as he drove a night bus in Hove.

Police today released this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault which happened just before 1am in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 August.

A police spokeswoman said: “The victim was driving the Number 1 bus along Davigdor Road around 00.55am on Tuesday 23 August when a passenger became angry and abusive. The driver was then assaulted, leaving him shaken and distressed.

“Officers investigating the matter believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have any other information relating to the assault, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 97 of 23/08.”