BREAKING NEWS

Caravan torched in Whitehawk

Posted On 30 Sep 2022 at 3:14 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Whitehawk caravan fire by Claire Harman


A derelict caravan was torched in Whitehawk Road last night, completely destroying it.

Police have launched an appeal for any information about the blaze, which at around 9.43pm near City Academy. Two fire engines responded.

There were no casualties but it is thought the fire was set deliberately.

Claire Harman, who saw the blaze from her home, said: “It needs clearing up because it’s right by the school and there is a gas canister still sat there, still very dangerous.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident has been handed over to Sussex Police to investigate.”

Sussex Police said: “Around 9.45pm on Thursday 29 September, police were alerted by the fire service to a caravan fire at Whitehawk Road, Brighton.

“It’s thought the fire was started deliberately.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1331 of 29/09.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com