Dozens bid farewell to Brighton’s bendy bus on final journey
Posted On 07 Nov 2022 at 3:58 pm
Dozens of bus passengers boarded a final journey to bid farewell to Brighton’s bendy buses this morning.
The Mercedes Citaro buses have been pulled from the number 25 route because Brighton and Hove Buses can no longer easily get parts for them.
Today, a special service was put on so people could have one last chance of riding one of them through the streets of Brighton and Hove.
An on-board collection raised money for Disasters Emergency Committee, which is currently fundraising to help victims of flooding in Pakistan and the war in Ukraine.
