Brighton woman wanted for return to prison

Posted On 11 Nov 2022 at 9:56 am
Carole Ann Purdie

A Brighton woman who was jailed for burglary  is wanted for return to prison, Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 11 November).

The force said: “Carole Ann Purdie from Brighton is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 46-year-old has violated the terms of her release and isn’t engaging with probation.

“She has previously been imprisoned for burglary.

“Purdie is white, 5ft 4in and of medium build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“She has strong links to Brighton and Hove and it is believed she is still moving around the city.

“If you see Purdie, or have any relevant information in relation to her disappearance, please dial 999 and quote serial 0120 of 10/10.”

