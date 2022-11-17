Burning the Clocks returns after two-year absence



Brighton’s winter solstice festival Burning the Clocks is returning after a two-year covid-enforced absence.

Last year’s parade was called off just a week before it was due to go ahead last year, after rising covid rates led the government to tighten restrictions.

It is expecting about 20,000 people to come and watch this year’s event, held as usual on the shortest day of the year, December 21, to mark the winter solstice.

This year’s parade, which features paper lanterns carried by the children who made them alongside more extravagant creations by organisers Same Sky, is being sponsored by Hanningtons Lane.

A crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs is launched today.

The parade starts on New Road at 6.30pm on Wednesday 21 December 2022, progressing through the city centre to the seafront.

The theme for Burning the Clocks 2022 is Wild, focusing on the untamed aspects of nature, winter, and the ever-changing elements of our world.

Local artist Jo Coles has created an effigy inspired by the Wildermen of Europe which will be paraded through the city before being ceremonially burned in a bonfire on the beach.

Jo took inspiration for the showpiece from the savage and raw elements of winter, and believes that the clocks joining the bonfire is how we make room for spring on the darkest day of the year.

Same Sky Executive Producer Robert Batson said: “It has been heartbreaking to cancel the event for the past two years, so bringing it back and in such a big way, is going to be so thrilling.

“Between the hundreds of lanterns, the builds our artists are preparing, and the fireworks show, the people of Brighton and Hove will be able to find a wondrous relief from the usual winter malaise. There’s no better way to celebrate the winter solstice”.

The event costs over £45,000 to produce each year and relies on support from the public to cover its growing costs.

Onlookers watching the parade are also encouraged to contribute funds into donation buckets to help secure the event’s future.

The event has been partially supported by Arts Council England and the Chalk Cliff Trust, whose contributions have aided the skyrocketing costs of materials, labour, and transport.

The Ledward LGBTQ+ Community Centre and Brighton Hove City Council have also made in-kind contributions to support the event.

Donors to the crowdfunding campaign will be rewarded with different prizes based on the size of their donation, including personalised lanterns for the parade, limited-edition prints and a chance to lead the procession.

Donors can also receive VIP passes to watch the bonfire and fireworks part of the event from a prime location on the beach.

Included in the crowdfunder rewards are five signed copies of Nick Sharratt’s Carnival of the Clocks, a beloved children’s book that celebrates the event’s whimsical nature. The copies were generously donated by the local author and Little Gems press.

Same Sky is offering 30 personalised lanterns to crowdfunders who donate £65 or more, which will be decorated with a word of their choice. These also come with two VIP wristbands, allowing donors to bring friends and loved ones with them.

This year will also be local artist Graham Carter’s seventh year of creating original prints for Burning the Clocks. To celebrate, Graham has created 20 limited edition prints to people that donate £120 or more. These include A2 giclee prints representing this years’ theme Wild.

Many Brighton businesses have donated amazing prizes to the crowdfunder including The Chilli Pickle who have contributed a banquet of food for a donation of £250, and Theatre Royal Brighton who have also contributed 4 tickets to the first performance of Jurassic Live. Additional support comes from this year’s charitable sponsor, Hanningtons Lane.

From 17 November, Brighton residents will be able to purchase lantern kits to take part in the parade from multiple stores across the city including the Booklovers store in Jubilee Library, HISBE supermarket in York Place, Paxton+Glew Gallery in Hanningtons Lane, and the Book Nook in Hove.

Lantern kits cost £40 (including VAT) and contain materials to make 4 lanterns, instructions for construction, and 4 wristbands which allow you to join the parade.

You can support Burning The Clocks by getting involved in their crowdfunding campaign here.