Council urged to get tough on drugs and anti-social behaviour on Brighton estate

Neighbours on a housing estate blighted by drugs and anti-social behaviour have told councillors that they have “had enough” as they submitted a petition.

The petition, signed by 75 Craven Vale residents, said that the situation for people on the east Brighton estate was “unbearable”, with people using guns and knives.

Craven Vale Residents’ Association secretary Alan Cooke presented the petition to the council’s Housing Committee on Wednesday 16 November.

It said that Brighton and Hove City Council would be held “directly responsible” if people were injured.

The petition said that residents had been shot at and dead animals had been found on the estate “full of bullet holes”.

Mr Cooke said that people from the estate were receiving medical treatment because of the crime and anti-social behaviour.

He set out eight demands

Stringent background checks and records kept up to date within legal limits stated by the government. Make sure the victims and the people impacted by anti-social behaviour and crime are put first in all situations and keep them up to date with information and the steps going forward. Stop rehousing repeat offenders of anti-social behaviour, crime and drug dealing. Deal with any incidents swiftly, even if there is only one victim reporting, as others might be too fearful to report. Instead of trying to move the victims of anti-social behaviour and crime, you should be looking at removing the perpetrator away from the situation to avoid impact on more residents. This should be written up in their contract before moving into a property. Anti-social behaviour (ASB) and crime should be firmly recorded on all council systems effectively and connected to the perpetrator involved At present, the ASB department deals with both perpetrators and victims. We believe there should be two teams, one representing victims. Changes should be made quickly and swiftly as promised at community safety meetings held in Craven Vale.

…

Mr Cooke said: “The council is enabling the perpetrators to continue their behaviour and reinforcing this by still rehoming them after an eviction.

“Residents believe that the council is either aware of the history of these people or that staff are failing to do proper background checks.

“This year, four well-known drug dealers and users of drugs were moved into Craven Vale by the council. They all knew each other and instantly formed a drug ring involving ‘county lines’.

“We were told there were no known problems with a man put into a sensitive let property, having been housed by the council for four years elsewhere.

“However, an article some two years ago in the Mirror newspaper and in local newspapers gave his full name and his admittance of drug taking.

“We are shocked this information was not recorded and kept on the council’s system because all of this information is readily available on Google.

“Within eight weeks, this man was smashing windows, breaking through front doors and wielding a knife on the estate in broad daylight.

“Contrary to the council’s belief, there is no legal duty of care to house these perpetrators of drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and crime.

“The website of Shelter repeats this advice. And the council’s own website clearly says you will lose your home.”

In March, East Brighton ward councillor Nancy Platts called for “sensitive lets” at Craven Vale and an end to the council housing people with a history of drug dealing.

Despite a pledge on “sensitive lets”, a man with a history of drug issues was housed on the estate in August and became a nightmare neighbour, adding to the existing anti-social problems.

After a community meeting with Sussex Police and council officials last month, the nightmare neighbour’s flat was subject to a “closure order” and he was rehoused elsewhere.

Green councillor Siriol Hugh-Jones, co-chair of the council’s Housing Committee, said that most of the residents’ requests would be addressed in a revised anti-social behaviour policy due to come before the committee in January.

She told Mr Cooke that the nightmare neighbour was evicted as quickly as possible once the council had enough evidence to obtain a court order.

Councillor Hugh-Jones said: “The council has taken action to evict people who have breached their tenancy or licence agreement.

“Doing so has required us to follow the appropriate legal processes which we have done in collaboration with other partners such as the police.

“Before applying to court for possession of a property or a closure order, evidence has to be gathered. This can take time. But this is needed in order for the court to consider the request.

“The council has a sensitive lets policy which has recently been used for newer households moving on to the Craven Vale estate.

“This does not guarantee that new or existing residents will not engage in anti-social behaviour in the future unfortunately.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, who represents East Brighton, went to the community meeting where neighbours shared their horror stories.

She asked why neighbours were left waiting for three months in “fear and misery”.

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett, who represents Hangleton and Knoll, backed Councillor Williams, saying that she had similar issues in her ward.

Councillor Barnett said: “The council is prioritising drug dealers and anti-social behaviour and not considering the residents whose lives are being made hell. We’re making them the special ones.

“There are those being tormented and frightened. I know people are frightened of the drug dealers where they live. Their lives are being made hell for one person. There must be a way to remove them until a court case can be done.”

The council’s assistant director for housing needs and supply, Paul Cooper. said that the council had followed the law and legal advice to put the closure order in place to make sure the nightmare neighbour did not return.

He said: “We looked at all options and the route taken was the fastest. I was at the meeting with residents. I understand the impact this has had on that community.

“We have done everything that we could have done and followed those right procedures as quickly as we could have done.”

The next meeting of the Housing Committee is scheduled to start at 4pm on Wednesday 18 January at Hove Town Hall.