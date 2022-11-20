Shocking results as firefighters check hundreds of electric blankets

Scores of electric blankets failed safety checks carried out recently by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said that the results were shocking as more than one in three were found to be unsafe.

It said: “Out of the 547 electric blankets tested, a huge 188 blankets failed and are no longer being used.

“Funding from Public Health allowed the service to offer replacements to a number of those who attended the sessions.

“Those who attended were also able to take advantage of additional wellbeing advice and support for keeping warm this winter with the help of fuel poverty experts from our local councils.

“Representatives from Trading Standards were on hand to provide the public in East Sussex with useful information on current scams that are operating in the area.

“And in Brighton and Hove members from Together Co were also able to talk to residents about the social prescribing service.”

The fire service shared a number of simple safety tips as it urged people to check electric blanket regularly.

It said that they should not be used if

there were any scorch marks or discoloured areas on the fabric of the blanket

wires were visible or poking through the fabric

the fabric was frayed or worn

there was damage to the power cable

the control made a buzzing sound when switched on or gave off a scorching smell

the blanket’s connector – where the electrical cable plugs into the blanket – was damaged or over-heating

the blanket was over 10 years old because they needed replacing every 10 years

…

The fire service added that “home safety visits” were available for anyone who might want some extra support in making their home safer from fire. To book a home safety visit, click here.

For those who would prefer to carry out their own home fire safety check, an easy-to-follow online tool has been devised. To use it, click here.

The fire service said: “This easy-to-follow home fire safety check has been developed through a partnership between the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), Fire Kills and Safelincs.

“It will take you through your home one room at a time and the simple questions will help you spot fire risks as you go around your home.

“The tool will offer tips and advice on the steps you can take to reduce those risks.

“At the end, you will receive a personalised fire safety action plan to help keep you and your household safe from fire.”