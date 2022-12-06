Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

#Humpbackwhale sighted off #Brighton. Thanks to Gary Rice for this footage taken December 5th just outside #BrightonMarina.

We believe this whale is likely to be the same individual sighted last week at the Port of #Dover. Please report any further sightings. #whale #sussex pic.twitter.com/GsJ2v5vmIA — Sussex Dolphin Project 🐬 (@BDP_WCA) December 5, 2022

A humpback whale was caught on camera in the sea near Brighton Marina yesterday.

This footage, taken on board a boat by Gary Rice, was posted by the Sussex Dolphin Project which logs local sightings of dolphins and other marine mammals.

The project says it believes it’s the same whale which was spotted at the Port of Dover last week.

The whale was initially thought to be a minke whale, but it’s now believed to be a humpback.