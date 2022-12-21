Gary Numan tribute act The Liquid Engineers announce return to Brighton

The Liquid Engineers are a Gary Numan tribute act consisting of of Pat (lead vocals and occasional guitar and synth), David H (synths and programming), Faye (bass and Moog synth), Pete (lead/rhythm guitar) and Dave T ‘Twiggs’ (drums).

Over the past few decades, I have witnessed a number of ‘Numan tribute bands’ come and go and it’s fair to say that quite a number of these haven’t really been up to scratch. I know what Numan sounds like and I know what I like. Thus, when I first watched around 10 live amateur videos on YouTube of The Liquid Engineers. I was more than pleasantly surprised! There’s always a snobbery around music fans as to whether there’s a place for tribute bands or not and whether their favourite artist ever should be subject to such mimmickery or homage. If a thing is worth doing, then you do it properly! Classic examples of this being Absolute Bowie and The Ramonas.

The Liquid Engineers successfully emulate (or should that be ‘Emulator’) Numan from his early days right up to his recent releases. During a live set from The Liquid Engineers, you may well be served Tubeway Army classics including ‘Me, I Disconnect From You’, ‘Down In The Park’ and ‘Are ‘Friends’ Electric?’ right up to recent Numan compositions including ‘My Name Is Ruin’, ‘RIP’ and ‘Prayer For The Unborn’. Nicely versatile I’d say!

That’s why I took the plunge to catch their show at The Prince Albert in Brighton on 1st May this year. You can read that review HERE.

They band have announced their 2023 gigs schedule for 2023, which consists of 35 appearances all around the country. One of those being at Patterns in Brighton on Friday 15th September 2023. You can purchase the tickets for The Liquid Engineers full band show HERE.

If September is too long to wait and you don’t mind whizzing over to The Venue in Worthing, which is located at 55b Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1EE, then you can catch The Liquid Engineers playing there on Friday 24th February. The venue was previously known as St. Paul’s. Tickets for that night can be bought HERE.

www.theliquidengineers.co.uk