Inspector rejects plan to turn disused Brighton chapel into flats

Posted On 22 Dec 2022 at 12:10 am
A developer’s plans to convert a former chapel in Brighton into flats has failed on appeal.

Bentham Road Mission Church Hall in Brighton

Property developer Mike Stimpson wanted to convert the former Mission Church Hall, in Bentham Road, Brighton, into eight studios and one two-bedroom flat.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee refused permission in November last year, with councillors describing the proposals as “poky”.

The Planning Committee suggested that Mr Stimpson should come up with a better plan.

He said that the refusal had scuppered his hopes of letting the flats for “social rents” as part of a planning agreement linked with another scheme in Portslade.

But four of the Portslade homes – out of 14 planned for the corner of Foredown Road and Fox Way – would be classed as “affordable” homes.

Mr Stimpson said in his appeal that the studio flats complied with the minimal national standard and the two-bedroom flat exceeded the required floor space.

His agent, Lewis and Co Planning, disputed the objections of people living near by that the scheme would be “unneighbourly”, causing noise and disturbance, saying that Hanover had a high density of terraced housing and flats.

Even though the hall has not been in community use for more than 30 years, the planning inspector who handled the appeal was told that a church hall would create noise disturbance from singing and gatherings.

The planning inspector, Robin Buchanan, rejected the appeal, saying that a second-floor flat’s sloping roof left a “significant” part of the habitable space with a ceiling height of less than 1.5 metres.

He said: “I find that the proposal would fail to provide satisfactory internal living conditions for future occupiers of the two-bedroom flat with regard to useable space and of the rear ground floor studio flats with respect to noise, disturbance and privacy.

“It would also fail to provide satisfactory external living conditions for any of the flats with regard to useable space.”

