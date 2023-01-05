Mobile phone firms to upgrade phone masts to 5G on Whitehawk Hill

Two mobile phone companies, Vodafone and O2. have submitted joint plans for a 5G upgrade on top of Whitehawk Hill.

The plans involve swapping six existing antennas for 12 new ones, upgrading the telecoms kit in the cabins there and adding associated equipment at the transmitting station on the hilltop which is also used by television broadcasters.

Previously approved plans for the site allowed another phone company to instal 12 antennas and other equipment at the site.

While the proposals are not an application for planning permission, the details have been published to give the public a chance to comment.

The plans said: “The apparatus will form part of the operator’s new 5G mobile network.

“There is significant UK government support for the delivery of 5G, particularly as this new connectivity will be a step change from earlier generations of mobile connectivity and will be critical to economic growth and sustainable communities.”

The proposed mast has already been criticised by one anonymous objector as “jeopardising aviation and public safety” because of a suggested risk to helicopters that would use the helideck at the Royal Sussex County Hospital (RSCH).

The comment said: “Safeguarding airspace around the RSCH heliport from harmful 5G frequencies affecting the accuracy of helicopter altimeters is essential to keep aviation and residents safe.

“The approach and landing a helicopter at RSCH is a procedure for which accuracy from the altimeter is essential.”

The helipad, on top of the Thomas Kemp Tower at the hospital, is about half a mile from the Whitehawk Hill site.

But the helipad remains out of operation, with construction work at the hospital still under way, and East Brighton Park continues to be the landing point for air ambulances bringing patients to the Royal Sussex.

Hospital bosses hope that the helipad will come into use around autumn time.

The Civil Aviation Authority said: “The telecommunications provider has confirmed that the proposed site will not currently be deploying 5G technology and the heliport itself is unlikely to be operational until later this year.”

To view the plans or comment on them, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2022/03920.