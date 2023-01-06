Independents prepare to take on main parties in Brighton and Hove local elections

Independent candidates are preparing to take on the main political parties when the local elections are held in May.

A newly formed political group – the Brighton and Hove Independents – has started looking for candidates, supporters and donors.

The group was set up by Bridget Fishleigh – one of seven Independent councillors in Brighton and Hove but the only one to have been elected as an Independent.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “In May, people from across Brighton and Hove will again be voting for the 54 councillors who run our city.

“For the past 12 years, our city has been mismanaged by the Greens and Labour with ineffective, unconstructive Conservative opposition.

“We all know how the system works. These people put the needs of their political parties first – and those of our city and its residents second.

“They have failed so many people in so many different ways, with so many bad decisions guided by party ideology.

“It’s clear that the city that we love is in trouble. Things have got to change.”

She has registered the Brighton and Hove Independents with the official watchdog, the Electoral Commission, and has started to promote her alternative to the Greens, Labour and Conservatives.

At the by-election last May for one of the Rottingdean Coastal seats on Brighton and Hove City Council, two Independents stood.

One of them, Stephen White, who had Councillor Fishleigh’s support, missed out by just 88 votes. The other, Alison Wright, picked up 222 votes.

Councillor Fishleigh represents the same ward – Rottingdean Coastal – having been elected in May 2019, although recent ward boundary changes could add an element of uncertainty at the coming elections.

An expert in politics and government from the London School of Economics, Tony Travers, said: “It’s less easy to get elected in some places in England as an Independent.

“But there are some places not far from Brighton and Hove where you’ve got quite a lot of Independents these days.”

He cited Elmbridge, in Surrey, where the council leader and many of the councillors were Independents – many of them representing residents’ associations.

And Rother District Council in Sussex also has an Independent leader and a sizeable group of Independent councillors.

Professor Travers said that at one time most councillors were independent but over the years a growing number of candidates stood for a political party.

Recently, the trend had started to reverse in places such as Elmbridge, he said, while in the south west of England and parts of Wales and Scotland, independent councillors remained more common.

The leader of the Independent group at the Local Government Association, Marianne Overton, said that the number of Independent councillors in England and Wales had been growing for some time.

With more than 3,000 out of about 20,000 councillors, or about 17 per cent, she said that there were now more Independents than Liberal Democrats.

Councillor Overton said: “I’ve always said that there are local people who are not tied into national political parties but who are determined to do some good in their communities.

“They want to do some good and do something useful but they don’t want to stand for a political party (and) it’s a tough old game if you’re on your own.

“We have an Independent network nationally who help and provide support.

“The aim is to get really good representation and support for voters. There are plenty coming forward. Some will come forward as party members and some will come forward as Independents.”

She said that people wanted good candidates who would stand up and speak up for them – and that Independents were increasingly influential in local government.

Independents had natural integrity and weren’t swayed by ambitions to advance within a party, she said, adding: “Nobody has to stick to the old parties any more.”

