Could King Alfred be moving?

The council is looking for alternative sites for a new leisure centre to replace the crumbling King Alfred.

The Hove leisure centre’s pools are currently closed until Easter after its ageing boiler system failed.

In the last two decades, two major schemes to replace the centre on the same site have fallen through, most recently in 2019.

Today, Brighton and Hove City Council announced it was looking for landowners with potential sites in the west of the city to come forward.

And it said it was planning a series of workshops and drop-in sessions to ask residents what they think should replace the current centre.

The options are keeping it on the same site, building on council-owned land elsewhere, or buying land. All three would involve developing all or part of the current King Alfred site.

Any site would have to have parking and be accessible by public transport.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism, Economy, Communities and Culture Committee said: “We are aware of how much the King Alfred Leisure Centre is valued by local people.

“But, as the current boiler issues and emergency closure illustrates, we need to move forward and progress our plans to develop a replacement centre.

“Developing a new West Hub would not only offer new, state of the art leisure facilities, but also improve the health and wellbeing of residents providing a range of sporting opportunities for all.

“Getting views from residents will be a vital part of the planning process to ensure that a replacement leisure facility meets their needs, both now and in the future.

“Therefore, I would urge people to look out for opportunities to get involved and let us know what they think.”

The council’s sports facilities investment plan, published in 2021, includes developing three large leisure hubs in the north, east and west of the city by 2031.

A new west hub facility would provide a more modern, energy efficient building that meets local needs, attracts visitors, and enables the city to host major competitions and events.

Officers are currently in the process of undertaking a review of the current site and others in its ownership.