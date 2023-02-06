BREAKING NEWS

Shoreham airshow pilot seeks to overturn inquest verdict

Posted On 06 Feb 2023 at 10:48 am
By :
Comment: 0

Andy Hill


The pilot of a plane which killed 11 men when it crashed during an airshow is challenging the findings of an inquest – which said the victims were unlawfully killed.

The Hawker Hunter flown by Andrew Hill plummeted on to the A27 during an aerial display at the Shoreham Airshow, West Sussex, on August 22 2015.

On December 20 2022, West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield made her conclusion of unlawful killing months after denying a request from Mr Hill to rule out the verdict in advance.

Mr Hill, who survived the crash and says he has no memory of it, has applied for a judicial review into the conclusion.

The High Court will decide whether to allow his bid.

Top row (left to right) Matthew Grimstone, Matt Jones, Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell and Mark Trussler.
Bottom row (left to right) Dylan Archer, Richard Smith, Graham Mallinson, Maurice Abrahams and Daniele Polito


“The coroner has received a judicial review pre-action letter from Mr Hill regarding the Shoreham Airshow inquest conclusion into the death of 11 men,” a spokesman for the West Sussex County Council coroner’s service said.

Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but, after a trial, was found not guilty in March 2019.

Ms Schofield said although she recorded a narrative verdict of unlawful killing, it did not “detract from the fact” of Mr Hill’s acquittal in a criminal court.

However, she told the court it was “clear and obvious” Mr Hill should have abandoned the manoeuvre he was undertaking, adding: “This was not a close or difficult judgment call.”

Although Mr Hill attended the inquest several times after it began on November 30 2022, he was not present for Ms Schofield’s conclusion.

The 11 victims were Anthony Brightwell, 53, from Hove; Daniele Polito, 23, from Goring-by-Sea; Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton; Jacob Schilt, 23, from Brighton; James Mallinson, 72, from Newick; Mark Reeves, 53, from Seaford; Mark Trussler, 54, from Worthing; Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton; Matthew Jones, 24, from Littlehampton; Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton; and Richard Smith, 26, from Hove.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com